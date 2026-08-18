'Like a wedding every day': Escort of the Year thinks other men should give the festival a go

THE ROSE ESCORT of the Year is encouraging other men to take part in the Rose of Tralee festival, an event he described as being “like a wedding every day”.

Gavin Brady, a “massively proud” Cavan man, was awarded the title of Escort of the Year on Monday during the first night of the Rose of Tralee.

The 26-year-old has been escorting London Rose Ciara Fallon throughout the festival.

Speaking to The Journal, Brady described his experience of the festival as “wonderful” and said he has made “friends for life”.

“I’d encourage any man to do it,” he said, adding that the festival is a great opportunity to meet other people and make friends.

“Once you’re out of school, out of college, and people are going in different directions; it’s much harder to meet new people and this has been a great opportunity to meet a new group,” he said.

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“The most clichéd line ever, but I have friends for life here!" Brady said. Domnick Walsh © Eye Domnick Walsh © Eye

Brady said the festival has been a “great buzz”, adding that he only got around three hours sleep after last night’s event.

He said it has been a “great privilege” to meet the contestants, who he described as “amazing role models” for children.

“The girls are great representation of Mná na hÉireann and the diaspora,” he said.

“I know people are quick to run the festival down as a beauty pageant; it’s not that at all.

“It’s amazing the different perspective you get when you’re involved in it.”

Brady currently works as an undertaker and is studying to qualify as a solicitor.

The Escort of the Year explained that he got into undertaking after carrying out work experience with a local auctioneer who also worked as an undertaker.

The Rose of Tralee continues tonight from 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.