From spice bags to lilting: All the big moments from Rose of Tralee night one

FROM A FAIR few musical performances to a spice-bag making lesson, the party pieces were in full swing as the Rose of Tralee kicked off last night.

The first 18 roses took to the stage in Tralee to talk to hosts Kathryn Thomas and Dáithí Ó Sé, with the remaining 14 making their debut tonight.

The evening featured the expected medley of poems, instrument playing and camera shy fathers in the audience (although the cohort seems to have shifted from primary school teachers to scientists).

Here are some of the big moments from night one in the dome.

Westmeath Rose praised

Westmeath Rose Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh, 25, turned her own experience of alopecia into advocacy. Now training as a wig maker and co-founder of The Hair Loss Haven, she is helping others facing hair loss feel supported and seen. #roseoftralee #rte pic.twitter.com/BTjLeKmY0L — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 17, 2026

Westmeath Rose Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh shared her story of alopecia, losing her hair at the age of 16.

As part of her appearance on stage, Ní Choiligh brought on her wigs and tried them on for the audience, receiving a standing ovation.

The 26-year-old founded The Hair Loss Haven, a group offering support for those with alopecia, including cancer survivors.

“When you lose your hair, there’s a bit of grief,” she told host Kathryn Thomas.

She shared that she likes to “swap it up” and showed some of her favourite colours and styles.

“I think that’s the good thing about wigs…people get really self-conscious about trying to make them look perfect.”

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Thomas praised the move, saying “For you to stand here and do that is not something that you would have been able to do even six months ago.”

Ní Choiligh maintained that she wanted to encourage others to ‘’embrace the imperfections”.

Lilting in Leitrim

Physiotherapist Catherine Cullen from Leitrim decided to do a bit of lilting.

(If you have never heard of it, lilting is a form of vocal mouth music where a person uses nonsense syllables (like “diddly,” “dum,” or “dee”) to mimic the sound of instruments.

What a talent! Leitrim Rose Catherine Cullen, 21, is a UCD Physiotherapy student, musician, sean-nós dancer and All-Ireland Senior Lilting champion. Tonight, she brought the magic of portaireacht to the Dome. #roseoftralee #rte pic.twitter.com/QfX3zjmLwt — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 17, 2026

A musical aficionado (with the uileann pipes among her other talents), Cullen mixed the lilt with some thin whistle playing.

Despite Thomas joking that the pastime was for older men with no teeth, Cullen was described as an all-Ireland champion lilter.

Somali meets Irish dance

Thomas noted that Dublin Rose Suad Mooge was “the most well-known rose on this tour, maybe not necessarily for the right reasons”.

25-year-old medical student Mooge was subjected to racist comments online after being selected to represent the capital in the competition this year.

Responding on stage, Mooge said that though she expedited it and ‘’had experienced racism before’’ she was disappointed by the reaction.

“I don’t really choose to give power or internalise negative words. You know, I’m very selective of what I choose to internalise, and for me, that’s fine,” Mooge said.

We love our Suad! Dublin Rose Suad Mooge, 26, is a medical scientist, marathon runner, community leader and entrepreneur. Tonight, she brought both sides of her heritage to the Dome with an incredible fusion of Irish and Somali dancing. #roseoftralee #rte pic.twitter.com/bU0JGgtSJl — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 17, 2026

In celebration of two cultures, she performed on stage with a dance that combined two styles of Irish and Somali dance.

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Celebrated fashion designer Simone Rocha designed Mooge’s dress the night, who she had connected with through Sports Against Racism Ireland.

Dolly Parton makes an appearance (well, not quite)

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Kathleen Murphy from Newfoundland and Labrador put a twist on the traditional party piece song when she inserted herself into the lyrics of a Dolly Parton classic.

Her last trip to Kerry ended in heartbreak with her boyfriend breaking up with her.

Dubbing herself Jolene, Murphy replaced the title to Kathleen, much to the amusement of the audience.

Spice bag masterclass

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For the first time ever on the Rose of tralee, a spice box (well, the Derry version) was assembled live on stage.

Cara Hamilton from Derry wanted to introduce Kathryn to the chicken box, a favourite delicacy.

Hamilton promised that it was better than it looked.

There will be plenty more action in store tonight as the final hopefuls take to the stage.

The Rose of Tralee airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Monday 17 August and Tuesday 18 August from 8pm