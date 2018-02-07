Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning

The scene of this morning's accident Source: TheJournal.ie

Updated 4.30pm

SEVEN PEOPLE ARE still in the emergency department of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) in the wake of this morning’s bus crash.

A total of 32 people attended the hospital following the crash which took place this morning on the R513 road near Caherconlish in an area known as Connelly’s Cross.

Bus Éireann have confirmed that the school service in question was being run by a sub-contractor and that roughly 46 students were on board at the time of the incident. The nature of the collision, or its cause, is not yet known.

At least 18 minors were hospitalised. Most of the patients have now been discharged.

“Bus Éireann are currently assisting the relevant authorities with their investigations into the incident,” a spokesperson said.

A small number of people fractured bones during the crash while most of the patients suffered from musculoskeletal and soft tissue injuries.

Children and their families were also offered counselling while in hospital and follow-up psychiatric support is being arranged through their school.

UHL earlier urged people not to attend its emergency department as the hospital dealt with the aftermath of the crash.

The hospital’s resuscitation and paediatric areas were also cleared in anticipation of casualties however operations have now returned to normal.

The R513 between Herbertstown and Caherline is closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle crash. Local diversions are in place. #Limerick @aaroadwatch — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) February 7, 2018 Source: Limerick Council /Twitter

“This was a distressing incident for everyone involved and I would like to pay tribute to all the emergency services for their effective response in managing itm,” UL Hospitals Group CEO Prof Colette Cowan said.

Our own staff at UHL showed exceptional dedication in managing the situation with many turning up to help without having been called in. I would also like to thank St John the Baptist Community School for their professionalism and they can rely on our support if required in the coming days and weeks.

The school bus is pictured on its side in a ditch Source: TheJournal.ie

Images from the scene show the school bus on its side in a ditch at the side of the road in the aftermath of the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services, including a helicopter, attended the scene, while local diversions in place.

It’s understood that four appliances from Limerick City Fire initially attended the scene, with further appliances then arriving from other county stations.