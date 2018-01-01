  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Every single car in 1,600-capacity Liverpool car park destroyed in New Year's Eve blaze

An accidental fire in a single four-wheel drive sparked the inferno.

By AFP Monday 1 Jan 2018, 9:31 AM
8 hours ago 51,724 Views 47 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3775773
The fire tearing through the multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena in Liverpool last night.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images
The fire tearing through the multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena in Liverpool last night.
The fire tearing through the multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena in Liverpool last night.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images

A BLAZE HAS destroyed every vehicle left in a 1,600-capacity car park serving the city of Liverpool’s indoor arena, British police said Monday.

The Liverpool International Horse Show, taking place in the neighbouring 11,000-seater Echo arena, was cancelled due to the fire, which broke out after dark on New Year’s Eve.

Nobody has been seriously injured in the blaze on the waterfront site, the local Merseyside Police said, while all horses are accounted for.

“Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite,” the force said.

“We believe that all vehicles parked in the car park have been destroyed and advise owners to contact their insurance companies.”

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said the blaze started in a four-wheel drive vehicle on the third level.

Horses which had been on the first level were moved to the arena, he added.

Liverpool multi-storey car park blaze Emergency services tackling the blaze at the multi-storey car park. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool multi-storey car park blaze A horse is led to safety away from the blaze at the Echo Arena car park. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“The flames and the smoke was unbelievable,” said Kevin Booth, 44, who was heading to the horse show with his family.

“It was frightening. We could hear the bangs of car windows exploding,” he said.

A reception centre was set up for people unable to get home due to the fire and locals volunteered to take in or transport those left stranded.

“The people of Liverpool never let us down with their generosity and everyone has now been accommodated or given a lift,” Anderson said.

Liverpool multi-storey car park blaze The fire engulfed the car park attached to the Echo Arena in Liverpool. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

All people and horses involved in the show were counted safe, the arena said.

The area was evacuated along with some nearby apartments due to the smoke.

Twelve fire trucks were sent to tackle the blaze.

© – AFP 2018

