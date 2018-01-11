Youtube drops Logan Paul after 'suicide forest' video

YOUTUBE HAS PUNISHED one of its stars, Logan Paul, over a video that showed a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji â€” by scrapping two projects and lowering his advertising profile.

The video shows the 22-year-old AmericanÂ discovering a body in Aokigahara, a dense woodland at the foot of the mountain known as â€˜the Japanese Suicide Forestâ€™, in a country that has long struggled with some of the highest suicide rates in the developed world.

Japanese social media erupted with indignation over the film, which showed a man who had hanged himself.

Outtakes showing Paul laughing and joking about the incident also stirred anger and Logan was forced into an apology.

Paul has a massive teenage and preteen fan base.

The video sharing site decided to drop Paul from projects on its Youtube Red subscription platform for original content, a spokesman said yesterday.

They include a sequel to his film The Thinning and a leading role in the fourth season of Foursome.

