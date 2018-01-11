  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 11 January, 2018
Youtube drops Logan Paul after 'suicide forest' video

The website has dropped Paul from two projects on its Youtube Red platform.

By AFP Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 7:18 AM
4 hours ago 16,753 Views 36 Comments
Logan Paul a the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: Phil McCarten/PA Images
Image: Phil McCarten/PA Images

YOUTUBE HAS PUNISHED one of its stars, Logan Paul, over a video that showed a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji â€” by scrapping two projects and lowering his advertising profile.

The video shows the 22-year-old AmericanÂ discovering a body in Aokigahara, a dense woodland at the foot of the mountain known as â€˜the Japanese Suicide Forestâ€™, in a country that has long struggled with some of the highest suicide rates in the developed world.

Japanese social media erupted with indignation over the film, which showed a man who had hanged himself.

Outtakes showing Paul laughing and joking about the incident also stirred anger and Logan was forced into an apology.

Paul has a massive teenage and preteen fan base.

The video sharing site decided to drop Paul from projects on its Youtube Red subscription platform for original content, a spokesman said yesterday.

They include a sequel to his film The Thinning and a leading role in the fourth season of Foursome.

Read:Â Japan reacts with anger after Youtube star posts video of victim in â€˜suicide forestâ€™ >Â 

Read:Â YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body in Japanese â€˜suicide forestâ€™ >

COMMENTS (36)

