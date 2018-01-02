  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body in Japanese 'suicide forest'

Broadcaster Piers Morgan reacted to the apology by calling Paul a “sick, twisted, heartless little p***k”.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 10:33 AM
7 hours ago 52,945 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3777044
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AMERICAN YOUTUBE STAR Logan Paul has apologised for shooting a video in which he finds a dead body at a notorious Japanese suicide blackspot.

Paul posted the apology after a backlash to the video which appears to show a body hanging.

The video shows Paul, who has millions of Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers, going on a trek with friends in Aokigahara forest, near Mount Fuji.

Critics said that his demeanour in the now-deleted video – he is seen laughing and joking – was particularly poor, but that the segment should not have been made in the first place.

Others criticised the lack of nuance the video displayed and criticised Paul for not directing viewers to specific helplines.

Others said that YouTube, where Paul has over 15 million subscribers, should take action.

Reacting to the backlash, Paul deleted the video and posted an apology on Twitter.

“I’m sorry…I’ve never made a mistake like this before,” he wrote.

“I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.

“I didn’t do it for the views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not a monsoon of negativity.”

He said that he hoped the video could “save just ONE life”, but claims he was “misguided by shock and awe”.

“I do this sh*t every day. I’ve made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.

“I’m often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have and with great power comes great responsibility…for the first time in my life I’m regretful to say that I handled that power incorrectly. It won’t happen again.

“I love everyone. I believe in people. I’m out here. Peace.”

(Can’t see the tweet above? Click here)

In a second video posted this evening, he said:

“I have made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgement and I don’t expect to be forgiven – I am simply here to apologise.”

He said that what happened in the woods in Japan was unplanned, and that the reactions captured on the video were “raw and unfiltered”.

“None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There were a lot of things I should have been doing differently but I didn’t. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

He apologised to the internet, anyone who saw the video, anyone touched by mental illness, and to the victim and his family.

For my fans who are defending my actions, please don’t; they do not deserve to be defended.

He concluded by saying he is disappointed in himself and that he promises to do better.

If you need to talk, please contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Read: Mother of 11-year-old who took her own life set up suicide support group >

Read: ‘I idolised him’: Aisling Bea writes powerful article about her father’s suicide >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two 'status orange' weather warnings issued as Storm Eleanor sweeps in
91,657  49
2
YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body in Japanese 'suicide forest'
52,502  41
3
Could this Japanese budgeting journal help you save money in 2018?
33,324  15
Fora
1
There'll soon be a huge new €160m ferry running between Dublin and Holyhead
653  0
2
The tanning tax and a new minimum wage: These Budget measures have just kicked in
457  0
3
The Irish-owned BB's café chain has hatched a plan to open dozens of outlets
112  0
The42
1
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
60,372  13
2
A game of two halves! Four-try Ulster produce massive comeback to topple 14-man Munster
28,483  93
3
This American university spent $55 million on a new football complex - the photos are absolutely outrageous
25,455  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
13 extremely important celebrity predictions for 2018
7,831  6
2
19 times we were proud to call Michael D our President in 2017
7,561  3
3
Conor McGregor spent New Year's in bed with the Australian flu ... It's The Dredge
6,878  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
Schoolboy accused of assaulting woman in Dun Laoghaire to face further charges
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test
DUBLIN
The winning â¬38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The story of Alice Clifford, a Dublin mother who went missing from a hospital 38 years ago
Gardaí investigate after taxi driver has phone stolen by two men with 'fake' gun
LEO VARADKAR
Proposals to give parents a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home
Proposals to give parents a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home
Leo says Trump doesn't have the skill set to bring stability to Northern Ireland
Quiz: What was Leo Varadkar doing here?
ROBBERY
Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaÃ­ arrived
Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaí arrived
Security man who missed a break-in because he was looking at his mobile phone loses job
Garda appeal after women robbed of over €50,000 at gunpoint

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie