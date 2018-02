THERE WAS ONE winner of tonight’ Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was worth €7,179,959. The winning ticket was sold online.

The winning numbers drawn were 9, 26, 27, 29, 31, 47 and the bonus number was 30.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.

Last month, someone scooped €4.4 million on the jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold on 13 January, but the winner didn’t make contact until a few weeks later.