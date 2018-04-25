  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Love Both: 'We need hospice care for terminally ill babies, not abortion'

The pro-life movement today said the government should be working harder to help families of babies with life-limiting conditions.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 7,871 Views 134 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3978097
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE LOVE BOTH movement has called for a switch in focus in the Eighth Amendment referendum campaign to highlight alternatives to abortion.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, Love Both spokesperson Sinead Slattery said that instead of introducing abortion, “we should be working together to make Ireland a pioneering centre of excellence for perinatal palliative care facilities to help families of babies with a life-limiting condition”.

Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler also spoke at the press conference about the need for further investment in perinatal hospice facilities so that parents with very sick babies can receive the support they need.

“Unfortunately the only solution the committee [on the Eighth Amendment] has offered to anybody who is going through a crisis pregnancy is abortion and we all know there are alternatives,” she told reporters.

It was pointed out to Butler that the committee had in fact recommended expanding perinatal hospice care and that Minister for Health Simon Harris has already committed to taking action in that area, regardless of the outcome of the referendum.

Butler said that while that was welcome, “we would have to see the detail”. She also said that the impression she got from the committee was that “way more emphasis” was placed on abortion as a solution.

‘Each time it was a little baby’

Reporters also heard from Ade Stack, who shared the story of the birth of her son Hugh in 2012. He lived for 247 days.

“We’re okay with Hugh living for eight months,” she said, explaining that during that time he was loved and he was not in any pain.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

However she said Ireland “wasn’t ready for his short life” and rather than time in hospital, what the family really needed was a hospice.

“We just need to make a place in Ireland where my son could have had the care he needed.”

Ade and her husband Martin set up a charity called Hugh’s House a number of years ago to provide a temporary home close to the children’s hospital for families who have a terminally ill child.

“There are 11 families living in Dublin for free for as long as their children need to be in hospital.” She said the charity does not receive any government funding.

When asked about other parents who do not want to bring the pregnancy to full term after receiving a fatal foetal diagnosis, she said she can not accept that the unborn child is “not a person”.

“I’ve had four children, and I was kicked by one of them at 14 weeks,” she said.

I still know in my heart that each time it was a little baby.

Related Reads

21.04.18 'They're confused - they don't know what to believe': Canvassing for hearts, minds (and votes) in the Dublin commuter belt
19.04.18 Can't find yourself on the checktheregister.ie? Don't worry, it's highly likely you're still able to vote
14.04.18 What the Eighth Amendment Committee heard and the recommendations it made

Homeless women

Love Both spokesperson Sinead Slattery said Irish society should “be focusing on initiatives that bring us together rather than divide us”.

In 2017, there were close to 30 homeless pregnant women living rough on the streets of our cities during 2017. This human suffering could be alleviated and suitable sheltered accommodation found, if the political focus were on alternatives to abortion rather than on obliterating all legal protection from unborn babies.

She also pointed out that hundreds of Irish couples are on waiting lists having been declared suitable to adopt a child.

Slattery was asked what Love Both was suggesting as an alternative solution for victims of rape and incest who do not want to continue with their pregnancy.

“We all know that this referendum is not about hard cases or cases that represent a very small percentage of the reasons why women have abortions,” she said.

She said the government had a chance to “address those specific issues in a different way”.

Slattery also made reference to the case of one 13-year-old rape victim who had said “it was the abortion that was the hardest to get over, rather than the rape”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (134)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
British judge rules that terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans can't be taken to Italy for treatment
95,524  153
2
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
75,733  40
3
Irish Liverpool fan seriously injured before last night's game is named
65,765  123
Fora
1
McDonald's has pumped €75m into its Irish business as its stores get an overhaul
286  0
2
A record €135m price tag has been placed on this south Dublin apartment block
233  0
3
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
172  0
The42
1
'I've got nothing against Brian O'Driscoll. He can say what he wants'
57,431  43
2
As it happened: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
48,568  61
3
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
37,469  114
DailyEdge
1
An Australian comedian made an Irish anti-abortion campaigner travel to the UK to interview him about abortion
19,544  13
2
Kim Kardashian's naked body is now a mould for a perfume bottle, and Chrissy Teigen is over it
7,265  0
3
Our favourite Irish comedians Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea are doing a show together on a taboo subject
6,030  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
NORTHERN IRELAND
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
'I was stripped and photographed in the nude, while being held by the hair'
Review to examine how serious sexual offence cases are handled in Northern Ireland
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
Two men charged after €248,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie