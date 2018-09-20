The Luas Green Line is still not running its full service into the city

The overhead power line wrapped around the tram pantograph.

The overhead power line wrapped around the tram pantograph.

LUAS SERVICES CONTINUE to be disrupted in Dublin due to the damage caused during Storm Ali.

The Luas Green Line will not be operating between Cowper and Dawson due to damage to overhead power lines.

Luas operator Transdev is advising that northbound trams trams will be running between Brides Glen and Cowper and then from Dawson to Broombridge but not in between.

Passengers are being advised that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for those seeking to continue their journey.

Southbound trams will be running from Broombridge to Dawson and then from Cowper to Brides Glen.

The other major travel carriers have not warned of any significant delays this morning.