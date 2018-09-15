Elderly woman dies after being hit by SUV on Galway motorway

AN ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN has died after she was struck by an SUV on a Galway motorway last night.

Gardaí have said that the woman in her 70s was struck by the 4×4 vehicle on the southbound side of the M18 near junction 17 at Cloughboy.

The collision took place at about 9pm last night and gardaí and emergency services attended the scene before the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the collision.

The woman’s body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified.

The crash site has been examined by garda investigators and has since reopened.

Any witnesses to the collision are being asked to contact gardaí.