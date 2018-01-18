13 cars involved in multiple collisions in a hailstorm on the M7 in Tipperary

Traffic backed up on the M7 at Roscrea following one of this afternoon's collisions

ONE PERSON HAS been airlifted to hospital while a number of others were also injured following a number of separate incidents in poor weather in Co Tipperary.

As many as thirteen vehicles were involved in multiple collisions on both sides of the same stretch of the M7 near Roscrea.

A number of cars and vans collided with each other, crashed into barriers or left the road between junctions 22 and 23 west of Roscrea. The collisions, of which there were five, occurred within seconds of each other at around 3.30pm.

Fire crews from Roscrea, Newport and Cloughjordan stations along with a fleet of ambulances attended the incident. Gardaí and motorway maintenance crews quickly set up diversions.

The Athlone based Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance has taken one casualty from the scene to hospital in Limerick. A number of others have been transported by road ambulances. No one is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports to the emergency services suggested that up to thirteen vehicles were involved. The collisions occurred following a heavy downpour of hail after a bend and on an incline.

The motorway remained closed in both directions between Roscrea and Moneygall for about four hours.

As at time of writing, the northbound lane has reopened, while the road southbound remains closed between junctions 22 and 23.

Efforts are continuing to clear all the vehicles and debris from the scene.