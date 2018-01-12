Drivers on the M7 are being urged to slow down - until 2020

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to drivers on the M7 Dublin to Limerick to slow down and pay attention to speed limits.

The motorway is undergoing major works that will last until at least 2020 and gardaí are appealing to all motorists to be vigilant and obey temporary speed limits. Currently there is a 60kph speed limit in place between Junction 9 & Junction 10 around Naas, but as works progress the road layout and speed limit will change.

A Garda statement says:

“As the road works will be carried out all day the speed limit will apply 24/7. Our primary focus is on preservation of life, reducing the obvious danger to workers on site and to all road users.”

One motorist has already been arrested for driving at 141kph in the new 60kph zone.

As a result of the road works there will be no hard shoulder in place on parts of the M7 motorway.

Gardaí say this will make it difficult for emergency services to attend any incidents that may occur.