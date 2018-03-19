  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 March, 2018
Sinn Féin senator retweets message calling IRA victim a 'sadist prison officer'

Brian Stack’s son Austin says Maire Devine’s retweet represented a “gross defaming” of his father.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 19 Mar 2018, 9:30 AM
30 minutes ago 6,899 Views 40 Comments
90274129_90274129 Sinn Féin's Máire Devine retweeted a message calling Brian Stack a 'sadist'. Source: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THE SON OF a prison officer shot dead by the IRA has called for a Sinn Féin senator to resign after she retweeted a message calling his father a ‘sadist’.

Sinn Féin has said it will be asking Senator Máire Devine for an explanation after she retweeted a post by a parody government account yesterday.

The tweet read:

“Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has congratulated Gerry Adams after the people of New York celebrated #GerryAdamsDay.

Leo had no response to criticism in the #Sindo from a #SaveThe8th Fianna Fáil son of a sadist prison officer.

Brian Stack was chief prison officer at Portlaoise Prison when he was shot dead while leaving a boxing match in Dublin in 1983.

He died from his injuries 18 months later.

Austin Stack, his son, said on Twitter in response to Devine:

“It really is incredible that a political representative is revictimising the son of an IRA victim. I had to watch my father die after he was shot by Provos.”

Sinn Féin must immediately expel Devine for her “disgusting tweet”, he said.

“No apologies will be accepted by myself or my family for this gross defaming of a man they murdered.”

He asked whether new Sinn Féín leader Mary Lou McDonald would seek Devine’s resignation.

After all she did promise a new beginning.

23 Máire Devine's retweet has been taken down this morning. Source: Twitter

“We will ask Senator Devine for an explanation,” a Sinn Féin spokesperson said this morning.

The tweets are not acceptable for a Sinn Féin elected representative. If a breach of our social media guidelines is proven then disciplinary action will follow.

