Family of prison officer shot dead by IRA says gardaí didn't act on 'significant information'

Austin, Sheila and Oliver Stack after a meeting with then Taoiseach Enda Kenny last year.

Austin, Sheila and Oliver Stack after a meeting with then Taoiseach Enda Kenny last year.

THE FAMILY OF a prison officer shot dead by the IRA almost 35 years ago has accused gardaí of not acting on information they received.

Brian Stack’s family claim the information is “very significant” and was not passed to the investigation team. The family says the information has been held on file at garda headquarters since 1990.

Austin Stack, the son of the prison officer, is calling on the Taoiseach to “demand answers from the Garda Commissioner over this”.

Austin Stack says the family’s claim that significant information exists comes from a retired member of the force.

“I was told in November 2015 by a retired senior garda that significant information which had come from an IRA informant was passed to the gardaí in 1990 and that this information contained details of those responsible for my father’s murder,” Austin Stack said in a statement.

Austin Stack added that the retired garda told senior members of An Garda Síochána of the information in 2013 and that the family themselves raised it during a 2016 meeting with the investigation team and an Assistant Commissioner.

Brian Stack (48) was the chief prison officer at Portlaoise Prison when he was shot while leaving a boxing match in Dublin in 1983. The father of three died 18 months later from his injuries.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams facilitated a 2013 meeting between Austin and Oliver Stack and a man who gave the brothers information about the 1983 murder of their father.

The brothers were taken to the meeting with the former IRA leader in a blacked-out van and Adams has said that the meeting was arranged on the basis of confidentiality.