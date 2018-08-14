'Number of pedestrians injured' as car crashes into barriers of London's House of Parliament

A MALE DRIVER has been arrested after a car crashed into the barriers outside the House of Parliament in London.
The incident happened at 7.37am this morning.
The male driver was detained by officers at the scene, according to Met Police.
A number of pedestrians have been injured.
Videos posted on social media by people in the area show a large police presence. Met Police said that officers are still at the scene.
Westminster station has been closed for entry and exit due to the incident. The station is open for interchange between the lines only.
Police have been on high alert because of previous terror incidents in the area.
