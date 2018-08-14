'Number of pedestrians injured' as car crashes into barriers of London's House of Parliament

A MALE DRIVER has been arrested after a car crashed into the barriers outside the House of Parliament in London.

The incident happened at 7.37am this morning.

The male driver was detained by officers at the scene, according to Met Police.

A number of pedestrians have been injured.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018 Source: Vincent McAviney /Twitter

Videos posted on social media by people in the area show a large police presence. Met Police said that officers are still at the scene.

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018 Source: Metropolitan Police /Twitter

Westminster station has been closed for entry and exit due to the incident. The station is open for interchange between the lines only.

Police have been on high alert because of previous terror incidents in the area.