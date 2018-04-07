Man (50s) dies in single-car crash in Tipperary

A MAN IN his 50s has died after a single car collision in Ardmayle, Cashel in Tipperary last night.

The 51-year-old man was fatally injured when his car hit a fence, at around 11.30pm.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Gardaí in Cashel are investigating the crash, and the road is currently closed as forensic investigators attend the scene.

Source: Google Maps

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking any pedestrians or motorists who may have witnessed the crash to ring Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.