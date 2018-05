A MAN HAS died after collapsing during the Belfast City Marathon.

It’s understood that the man, who was in his 50s, collapsed early on in the run.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

Police say the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious but a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Dreadful news coming in of death of marathon runner in today’s Belfast City Marathon. Running community of city extends deepest sympathy to family of the man. #BrónArAnBhás #BelfastCityMarathon pic.twitter.com/FkNQ37QARv — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir (@newbelfast) May 7, 2018 Source: Máirtín Ó Muilleoir /Twitter

A record 17,000 people took part in the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon this May Day Bank Holiday Monday.