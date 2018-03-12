Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel

A MAN IN his 50s has died after falling from a roof at a hotel in Monaghan.
Gardaí are investigating the incident, which they have described as a “workplace accident”.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene this morning.
His body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Co Meath, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.
The Health and Safety Authority has also launched an investigation and the local coroner has been notified.
