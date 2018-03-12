  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel

Gardaí and the HSA are investigating the incident.

By Órla Ryan Monday 12 Mar 2018, 8:21 PM
2 hours ago
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 50s has died after falling from a roof at a hotel in Monaghan.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which they have described as a “workplace accident”.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene this morning.

His body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Co Meath, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority has also launched an investigation and the local coroner has been notified.

