Man in his 40s dies in workplace incident in Cork

The R627 road near Dungourney, Co Cork

A MAN IN his 40s has died in a workplace incident in Co Cork.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened at an Irish Distillers depot in Dungourney (near Midleton) at about 9am today.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The local coroner has been notified and the Health and Safety Authority has also launched an investigation.