White House

Trump's new Press Secretary took three questions and dropped a bombshell during White House debut

Katie Zacharia replaces Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August after becoming one of the most prominent public faces of Trump’s second administration.
5.43pm, 13 Oct 2026
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DONALD TRUMP HAS got a new press secretary but, as seen at her debut press conference today, not much has changed.

A visibly nervous Katie Zacharia appeared at the podium in the White House briefing room, where she updated the media on the US president’s “incredible agenda” this term, sparing no superlatives. 

She let three reporters ask questions, one of which was about US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has faced allegations that she sought money from a Trump supporter and accepted lavish hospitality from wealthy Greek businessmen.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia said.

“She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well.”

Guilfoyle has since confirmed that she will be stepping down.

Zacharia is relatively new to the administration, joining the Department of Homeland Security in February before being announced as the new press secretary just days ago.

She previously worked for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, which runs Truth Social, and was a political commentator for the conservative station Newsmax.

She replaces Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August after becoming one of the most prominent public faces of Trump’s second administration.

white-house-press-secretary-karoline-leavitt-speaks-at-a-press-briefing-in-the-james-brady-press-briefing-room-at-the-white-house-monday-oct-6-2025-in-washington-ap-photoevan-vucci Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On taking on the new role, Zacharia said: “I get to do what I was doing on the outside already, which was hoping to amplify, multiply, and expand upon President Trump’s incredible agenda for the American people.

“What I hope to do in this position is to take that into an official capacity.”

She added that she wants to show the public “how much has changed” during Trump’s term.

Asked about her family, Zacharia said they’d be moving from California to Washington DC for her job.

In a Freudian slip while talking about her husband, she accidentally said “my president”.

“That’s a good one,” she said, brushing it off.

It was one of the few times Zacharia looked up from her script throughout the 15-minute press conference.

CNN-News18 / YouTube

She said she got advice from Leavitt on how to balance a White House role and home life.

Trump, she says, is “the most family-friendly president we’ve ever had”.

She also made sure to describe him as “energetic”, while speculation of his mental and physical decline has been escalating.

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Readers clash over Trump's new press secretary and the hype around her debut
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Some dismiss the briefing as a circus while others focus on troll attacks
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