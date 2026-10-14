File photo of a red flour beetle Alamy Stock Photo
FSAI

Ready Brek and Tesco porridge batches recalled due to presence of beetles

Flour beetles are common pests that feed on grains and cereals.
7.22am, 14 Oct 2026
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BATCHES OF READY Brek and Tesco porridge have been recalled because they may contain flour beetles.

The affected batches are Ready Brek Original (750g), Ready Brek Original (450g) and Tesco Super Smooth Porridge. 

The specific best-before dates implicated can be found here.

ready brek The two Ready Brek products affected FSAI FSAI

Measuring only a few millimetres in length, flour beetles are common pests that feed on grains and cereals. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said their presence in the cereal batches would make them unfit for human consumption. 

Tesco porridge The Tesco porridge product affected FSAI FSAI

“Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale,” the FSAI recall notice said. 

“Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.”

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