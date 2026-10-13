Emergency services are at the scene of the fire. Alamy Stock Photo
BreakingWaterford

Several people feared dead following house fire in Waterford city

The circumstances of the fire at the house are not yet known.
7.34am, 13 Oct 2026
10.6k

SEVERAL PEOPLE ARE feared dead following a house fire in Waterford city.

Gardaí and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the fire at a domestic residence in the city.

The fire broke out at a house in the Birchwood housing estate, around 3km south of Waterford city centre, near the city’s ring road.

It’s understood that emergency services are expecting a number of fatalities as a result of the blaze, although the number of people who may have died has not yet been confirmed.

Gardaí said the incident remains ongoing and that they are not in a position to provide further details at this stage.

Emergency services are also working to establish the exact circumstances of the fire, while efforts are also underway to contact and inform the families of those involved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

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