Minister Patrick O'Donovan takes ill at EU Presidency event and is taken by ambulance to hospital

MINISTER FOR COMMUNICATIONS Patrick O’Donovan has taken ill at an event in Limerick this afternoon and has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

O’Donovan was chairing an informal meeting of EU communications ministers when he became unwell and an ambulance was called.

A spokesperson for the minister said this afternoon in a statement: “The minister became unwell during the EU informal meeting at the University of Limerick and has been taken off site for assessment and treatment.”

Advertisement

A department spokesperson said there would be no further comment at this time.

The minister returned to work in September after a period of illness over the summer.

In July, O’Donovan, who has been open about his struggle with epilepsy, became unwell and was hospitalised in Belgium before being flown back to Ireland on the government’s private jet a few days later.

Over the weekend, it was reported in the Sunday Times that he did not travel to an EU meeting in Strasbourg last Thursday due to illness.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.