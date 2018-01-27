Man arrested following explosion in loyalist area of Belfast

THE PSNI SAID it arrested a man in his 30s following an explosion in east Belfast last night.
A member of the public reported hearing a loud bang in the Fraser Pass area of east Belfast at around 8.15pm.
Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
No-one was injured and police enquiries are ongoing.
Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley said: “Police are attending an ongoing incident in the Fraser Pass area of east Belfast, following the report of an explosion by a member of the public just after 8.15pm last night, Friday 26.”
