Man arrested following explosion in loyalist area of Belfast

THE PSNI SAID it arrested a man in his 30s following an explosion in east Belfast last night.

A member of the public reported hearing a loud bang in the Fraser Pass area of east Belfast at around 8.15pm.

Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

No-one was injured and police enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley said: “Police are attending an ongoing incident in the Fraser Pass area of east Belfast, following the report of an explosion by a member of the public just after 8.15pm last night, Friday 26.”