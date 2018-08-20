Man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin

A MAN IN his 60s has died after being stabbed during an incident in Dublin last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident in a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin shortly after 8pm.

The man was taken from the scene by ambulance to St James’ Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It’s understood he sustained a stab wound.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested by gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Crumlin Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination and the Office of the State Pathologist and coroner will be notified, gardaí said.

An incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.