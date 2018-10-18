This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate

The stand-off began at a house in Ronanstown after 9am yesterday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 10:25 AM
1 hour ago 11,399 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4292750
Members of Garda armed support units at the house.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Members of Garda armed support units at the house.
Members of Garda armed support units at the house.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A CONVICTED RAPIST HAS been tasered and arrested by gardaí following a day-long armed stand-off at a house in Dublin. 

The stand-off between the man and gardaí at a house at St Mark’s Estate in Ronanstown began after 9am yesterday morning. 

The man, aged in his 40s, was claiming to be armed with a gun. 

The area was sealed off early yesterday and the stand-off continued all day, before officers brought it to an end in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí said that one man was involved in the incident. He has been arrested and is currently in garda custody. 

The man was convicted of the rape and false imprisonment of a prostitute in 2004. He was given a 10 year sentence.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC). It’s standard practice for incidents to be referred to the Garda watchdog organisation whenever a Taser is deployed. 

Gardaí requested a media blackout yesterday morning as their operation began.

The Garda Press Office occasionally makes such requests in the event of siege-like incidents, where there’s a real risk that TV, radio or online coverage could make the situation worse.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy and Garreth MacNamee 

