Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate

Members of Garda armed support units at the house.

A CONVICTED RAPIST HAS been tasered and arrested by gardaí following a day-long armed stand-off at a house in Dublin.

The stand-off between the man and gardaí at a house at St Mark’s Estate in Ronanstown began after 9am yesterday morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was claiming to be armed with a gun.

The area was sealed off early yesterday and the stand-off continued all day, before officers brought it to an end in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí said that one man was involved in the incident. He has been arrested and is currently in garda custody.

The man was convicted of the rape and false imprisonment of a prostitute in 2004. He was given a 10 year sentence.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC). It’s standard practice for incidents to be referred to the Garda watchdog organisation whenever a Taser is deployed.

Gardaí requested a media blackout yesterday morning as their operation began.

The Garda Press Office occasionally makes such requests in the event of siege-like incidents, where there’s a real risk that TV, radio or online coverage could make the situation worse.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy and Garreth MacNamee