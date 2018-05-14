  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Margot Kidder - who played Lois Lane in Superman films - dies aged 69

Kidder was a largely unknown actress before landing the role in Superman.

By Associated Press Monday 14 May 2018, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 6,942 Views 11 Comments
Kidder opposite Christopher Reeve in Superman
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images

MARGOT KIDDER, WHO starred as Lois Lane in the Superman film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, posted a notice on its website saying Kidder died Sunday at her home there. She was 69.

No further details were given and messages left with Kidder’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Superman was a superhero blockbuster two decades before comic book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.

Both Kidder and co-star Christopher Reeve, who played Superman, were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterward. Reeve died in 2004.

The Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in 1975′s The Great Waldo Pepper with Robert Redford and 1978′s The Amityville Horror.

