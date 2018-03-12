  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade

The Luke Skywalker actor will watch the parade alongside President Michael D Higgins.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 12 Mar 2018, 4:06 PM
3 hours ago 7,711 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3899307
Image: FilmMagic
Image: FilmMagic

STAR WARS ACTOR Mark Hamill will attend Dublin’s St Patrick’s day parade as the event’s first ever “International Guest of Honour”.

Hamill will watch the parade from the presidential stand along with President Michael D Higgins.

The actor famous for playing Luke Skywalker tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting Michael D and drinking a mug of green milk.

The new role has been created to celebrate the achievements of an individual from the worlds of business, the arts, or the media, who has a significant connection with Ireland.

The festival’s CEO Susan Kirby said they have been considering creating the role for several years.

“There are so many examples of Irish people and the diaspora achieving eminence across many different art forms and disciplines worldwide. Many of these have a special connection with Ireland and we want to celebrate and recognise this,” she explained.

Mark has a special affinity to Ireland through his filming of Star Wars and family history and has done much for our film industry.

Skellig Michael featured prominently in the latest installment of the movie franchise, Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi.

The island was used as the setting for Skywalker’s isolated refuge and Hamill repeatedly spoke of how much he loved filming in Kerry.

But that’s not Hamill’s only connection to Ireland. The actor’s great-grandmother Elizabeth Keating was born in Kilkenny in 1873, and left Ireland for America when she was a teenager.

Hamill isn’t the only high-profile actor involved as the parade will be led by Liam Cunningham, who is best known for playing Ser Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones.

More than 2,000 people will take part in the parade which will make its way through Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon.

READ: ‘I carry Ireland with me everywhere I go’: Leo likely to indulge Pence and Ryan with talk of Irish roots>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
‘Of course she has time, she has no children for God’s sake’: What women who aren't mothers deal with
46,576  96
2
Mary McAleese says her brother was 'seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan'
44,814  136
3
Country star Tim McGraw collapses during Dublin gig
41,550  14
Fora
1
A Waterford virtual reality startup has just bagged millions from a stock market float
183  0
2
Despite criminal abuse fears, there's no sign of regulation for the cash-for-gold sector
146  0
3
Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year
122  0
The42
1
Ex-Liverpool player and TV pundit Jamie Carragher sorry for spitting at girl in car
47,906  117
2
'Out of the blue, I got a phone call to say Manchester United were interested in me'
43,816  12
3
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
37,902  106
DailyEdge.ie
1
This is why viewers tolerated Ross Geller's behaviour on Friends
22,414  11
2
12 of the most depressing properties on the Dublin rental market this March
15,660  6
3
Ant and Dec are in trouble with unionists over a comment they made on Saturday Night Takeaway ...it's The Dredge
10,530  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man in his 40s dies in workplace incident in Cork
Man in his 40s dies in workplace incident in Cork
Gardaí have intervened in close to 50 attempted gangland hits
Gardaí seek help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
DUBLIN
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
CORK
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
Kilkenny and Cork set up All-Ireland final rematch in camogie league decider
Colm O'Neill scores 1-6 as Rebels see past Meath to keep promotion push alive
SCOTLAND
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie