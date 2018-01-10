Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in Cork in connection with the murder of a Limerick man.

The body of Martin Clancy, 45, who was originally from Moyross, was found by a young female relative. He was stabbed to death in his flat on Little O’Curry Street in the city last Sunday.

Gardaí arrested a man in Cork city at around 8pm tonight on suspicion of carrying out the murder. The suspect is aged in his mid-20s and is from Limerick, sources confirmed.

Gardaí were earlier today granted a further 48 hours in which to designate Clancy’s flat a crime scene.

Investigators are utilising the services of an expert forensic scientist, in the hopes of finding DNA belonging to the killer.

The DNA expert, who is attached to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) — an associated office of the Department of Justice and Equality — arrived at Clancy’s flat yesterday.

The FSI officer is conducting a full sweep of the property as gardaí continue to conduct house-to-house enquiries in the local community.

Daniel Nedelcu, a neighbour of Clancy’s, told reporters on Monday that he entered Clancy’s flat unaware he had been killed, and said he saw what he believed to be blood on the floor and walls inside the flat.

Nedelcu, a Romanian national who has worked as an interpreter in Limerick, said he then left Clancy’s flat after feeding the victim’s pet dog.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the murder probe, appealed for anyone who has information about the murder to contact gardaí at Henry Street Station on 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Rosie Hanrahan

Meanwhile, gardaí have confirmed that an FSI scientist has uncovered DNA which gardaí believe belongs to the killer of Limerick pensioner Rosie Hanrahan.

The 78-year old’s body was found in her Thomondgate home on 15 December, after an apparent break-in at the property.

Gardaí are now liaising with Interpol in an attempt to find a DNA match after the sample did not get a hit from the Irish DNA database, which is operated by FSI.

In 2016 alone, 9,000 profiles were added to the database, which identified 428 hits and assisted 625 cases in the same year.