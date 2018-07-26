Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy at a flat in Limerick last January.

Alex Kelly (23), originally from O’Malley Park, but with an address at Little O’Curry Street, appeared before Limerick District Court this morning, charged with murdering Clancy on 1 January, 2018.

The body of Clancy (45), who was originally from Moyross, was found in an upstairs apartment at Little O’Curry Street on 7 January.

He had been living in the apartment where he was found.

Details of the alleged killing were not heard.

Kelly, who sat in court wearing a grey t-shirt and navy tracksuit, did not speak during this morning’s brief court hearing.

Detective Sergeant Arthur Ryan, of Henry Street Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting Kelly on Mulgrave Street, Limerick.

Det Sgt Ryan said Kelly “made no reply” after he was charged with murder.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy requested free legal aid and applied for the matter be adjourned to 31 July.

Judge Marian O’Leary granted free legal aid and adjourned the case for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kelly was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on 31 July.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.