Murder inquiry launched after man's body is found in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Limerick city.

The body of a 40-year-old man was found at a flat on Little O’Curry Street just before 6pm yesterday.

The man has been named as Martin Clancy. A murder investigation was launched following the conclusion of a post-mortem examination today.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses and said they are “particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen Martin or spoke to him since Monday, 1 January”.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the incident room at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.