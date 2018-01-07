Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick

The man's body was found at a flat on Little O'Curry Street.

The man's body was found at a flat on Little O'Curry Street.

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have said they are investigating “all the circumstances” around the discovery of a body this evening.

A man in his 40s was found dead at a flat on Little O’Curry Street just before 6pm.

The scene has been preserved, pending an examination from the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist has also been notified.

Anyone who has any information, or seen anything suspicious or unusual in or around Little O’Curry Street, is urged to contact gardaí at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.