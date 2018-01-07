  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick

The State Pathologist has also been notified.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 8:46 PM
13 hours ago 18,263 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3785688
The man's body was found at a flat on Little O'Curry Street.
Image: Google Maps
The man's body was found at a flat on Little O'Curry Street.
The man's body was found at a flat on Little O'Curry Street.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have said they are investigating “all the circumstances” around the discovery of a body this evening.

A man in his 40s was found dead at a flat on Little O’Curry Street just before 6pm.

The scene has been preserved, pending an examination from the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist has also been notified.

Anyone who has any information, or seen anything suspicious or unusual in or around Little O’Curry Street, is urged to contact gardaí at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange cold warning issued for most of the country as freezing temperatures set to hit
136,910  54
2
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died
67,213  181
3
'We have to get a grip as a society': Could you stop buying clothes for a year?
49,765  26
Fora
1
Why Cork's 'recession proof' Fota Wildlife Park may struggle to grow visitors in the recovery
344  0
2
5 ways you can take the pain out of international business travel
143  0
3
'More sustainable than the boom': Ibec hails Ireland's 'exceptional' economy
38  0
The42
1
In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou
34,088  84
2
Here's the draw for the O'Byrne Cup semis after Dublin's early exit
22,362  17
3
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
19,038  94
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan gets her Golden Globe, and the rest of the night's big winners
26,382  15
2
Here's why Irish bloggers and influencers are talking about bullying, FaceTune and fake Instagram accounts
13,845  7
3
13 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this January
12,461  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Body recovered in search for missing Kilkenny man
Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Will you be watching RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars?
Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2018?
POLL
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Who will win the Ladies All-Ireland senior football title in 2018?
Poll: Should there be a 'latte levy' on disposable coffee cups?
RIP
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie