Mary Black 'upset' as Dublin concerts rescheduled due to illness

Black has rescheduled a host of shows this month due to illness.

Black has rescheduled a host of shows this month due to illness.

SINGER MARY BLACK has rescheduled two upcoming concerts in Dublin as she continues to recover from illness.

Black’s management said that she is “upset” at having to reschedule the two concerts, planned for 20 and 21 April in Dublin’s Vicar St. They are now scheduled for 24 and 25 August.

She is very upset at having to reschedule these concerts but has no alternative as she is extremely weak after her spell in hospital.

She has been strongly advised by her doctors to rest and be well enough to complete the rest of the tour.

Last week, Black told fans she was having a “tough week” after experiencing shingles and a throat and ear infection. She was then forced to reschedule shows in Killarney and Waterford.

Black has been touring to promote her new album, Mary Black Sings Jimmy MacCarthy.

Her management offered “sincere apologies” to anyone inconvenienced.