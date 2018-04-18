  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Black 'upset' as Dublin concerts rescheduled due to illness

The singer was also forced to postpone shows in Killarney and Waterford earlier this month.

By Sinead Baker Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 9:41 AM
58 minutes ago 4,166 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3963789
Black has rescheduled a host of shows this month due to illness.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Black has rescheduled a host of shows this month due to illness.
Black has rescheduled a host of shows this month due to illness.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SINGER MARY BLACK has rescheduled two upcoming concerts in Dublin as she continues to recover from illness.

Black’s management said that she is “upset” at having to reschedule the two concerts, planned for 20 and 21 April in Dublin’s Vicar St. They are now scheduled for 24 and 25 August.

She is very upset at having to reschedule these concerts but has no alternative as she is extremely weak after her spell in hospital.
She has been strongly advised by her doctors to rest and be well enough to complete the rest of the tour.

Last week, Black told fans she was having a “tough week” after experiencing shingles and a throat and ear infection. She was then forced to reschedule shows in Killarney and Waterford.

Black has been touring to promote her new album, Mary Black Sings Jimmy MacCarthy.

Her management offered “sincere apologies” to anyone inconvenienced.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We called him the King': Tributes as country singer Big Tom McBride dies aged 81
79,172  55
2
What is an African air plume - and how high will temperatures get this week?
68,364  33
3
'Exceptional talent': These are the best pieces of art by Ireland's young artists
57,623  22
Fora
1
'I left school when I was 15 - I was more attracted to making money than doing exams'
923  0
2
One of Ireland’s biggest building materials suppliers is being sold for over €500m
425  0
3
Apple iPhone exports accounted for a quarter of Ireland's economic growth
306  0
The42
1
'It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome'
64,910  0
2
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes
44,278  22
3
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
35,973  65
DailyEdge
1
Germaine Greer criticized Meghan Markle and twitter went down on her like a tonne of bricks
12,282  6
2
People are furious that the 'Cash Me Outside' girl is nominated for the same award as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
11,987  2
3
People have twigged something after seeing A Quiet Place, and now they're asking questions
8,190  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
CORK
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
COURT
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
Parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans lose legal fight to fly to Rome for treatment
LEO VARADKAR
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts
Taoiseach to consider law to protect journalists' sources following alleged INM data breach
Cabinet to discuss possibility of Ireland getting its own Independence Day

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie