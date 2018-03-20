  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDonald: Sinn Féin Senator's suspension for 'unacceptable' retweet is a 'severe' punishment

Senator Máire Devine has been suspended for three months.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 10:25 AM
25 minutes ago 1,508 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913786
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.
Image: Thierry Monasse
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.
Image: Thierry Monasse

SINN FÉIN PRESIDENT Mary Lou McDonald has said that the three-month suspension given to a party Senator for an “unacceptable” retweet is “more than a wrap on the knuckles”.

Senator Máire Devine retweeted a tweet from a parody government account which referred to prison officer Brian Stack, who was shot dead by the IRA in the 1980s, as a ‘sadist’.

After initially defending her actions, Senator Devine issued an apology and said she “deeply regretted” what happened.

Stack’s son Austin Stack has said that suspension of the senator was not sufficient and that she should be expelled from the party and should resign from the Seanad.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Sinn Féin leader McDonald said that Devine “is no doubt that she has been severely and definitively punished”.

“The retweeting of this material was entirely unacceptable. It represented the poorest of poor judgement on behalf of Senator Devine. She has of course and quite correctly fully apologised for the matter and we acted swiftly,” McDonald said.

She has been disciplined and been left in absolutely no doubt as to the gravity and the seriousness of her actions, and a three-month suspension for anyone in political life is a serious sanction. The whip has been removed and her party membership has been suspended.

“And for anyone in a profession to receive such a sanction is a very open and public rebuke, it is certainly more than a wrap on the knuckles,” the Dublin Central TD added.

Asked about whether Devine should be removed from the party, McDonald said this would not be appropriate.

FILE Sinn Fein Senator Maire Devine has been suspended from the party for three months after what Sinn Fein describes as unacceptable twitter activity last night. END Sinn Féin Senator Máire Devine. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

“You don’t arbitrarily dismiss anybody from any organisation that is a rule-based organisation. You work the procedures, we have worked the procedures. And the Senator is in no doubt that she has been published.”

Speaking later this morning on RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme, Austin Stack said that Senator Devine had “brought the Oireachtas into disrepute” and should resign.

“What she has done is well below the standards of any public representative, ” he said.

Brian Stack

Brian Stack (48) was the chief prison officer at Portlaoise Prison when he was shot while leaving a boxing match in Dublin in 1983. The father-of-three died 18 months later from his injuries.

No one has ever been convicted over the attack that was carried out by the Provisional IRA.

Austin Stack and his brother Oliver have led a campaign to find out who killed their father. After being critical of the original investigation, the Stack family sought the help of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams in order to find answers.

File Photo The family of prison officer Brian Stack, who was shot dead by the IRA over 30 years ago, has accused one section of An Garda Síochána of frustrating the inquiry into his murder by withholding information from investigating officers. Mr Stack Austin Stack has called for the resignation of Senator Máire Devine. Source: Sam Boal

Following that contact, Adams facilitated a meeting between them and a former IRA leader who told them that the perpetrators of the attack were still alive and that one of them had been disciplined.

Adams has faced calls to identify this ex-IRA leader and Austin Stack has previously accused Adams of lying about their interactions.

Read: Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a ‘sadist’ made ‘catastrophic error’ >

Read: ‘I was actually in jail’ – Mayhem in Dáil as FG TD links SF deputies to Brian Stack murder >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
132,193  7
2
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
87,766  298
3
Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving
73,430  82
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
642  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
238  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
159  0
The42
1
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
57,690  33
2
As It Happened: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
57,575  37
3
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
54,667  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ant McPartlin has been arrested following a drink-driving incident in London
7,399  9
2
10 random rules you'll definitely recognise from a childhood in the 1990s
6,928  1
3
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
6,511  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Explainer: What is Cambridge Analytica? The firm at the heart of Facebook's alleged data breach
Facebook could be investigated over harvesting of millions of users' data
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
Aer Lingus apologises after people spend night in airport due to flight cancellations
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie