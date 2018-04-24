  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDonald: 'I would prefer if Peadar Tóibín was not speaking out on abortion in this way'

The Sinn Féin leader said party members that vote against party policy in the Dáil will face consequences.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,221 Views 48 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3975737
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Leah Farrell
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Leah Farrell

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said she would prefer if her party colleague, TD Peadar Tóibín, was not openly canvassing for a No vote in the upcoming referendum.

She added that he was doing so in a “personal capacity”.

The Meath East TD, who is a pro-life supporter, joined a group of canvassers at a rally the GPO today. His position on the issue of abortion puts him at odds with Sinn Féin policy – which is calling for a repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Today, McDonald was asked if there are double-standards at play within her party.

Offaly TD Carol Nolan lost the party whip after voting against Sinn Féin policy on the issue. However, McDonald said she operates a fair system and the rules are clear.

She explained that Nolan voted against party policy in the context of legislation in the  Dáil chamber – Toíbín is yet to do so.

Sinn Féin’s position 

“Of course I would prefer and it is favourable that members, and party elected members, are in tune with the party’s position, but I acknowledge there are very different and deeply held views on this matter and I respect that,” McDonald told reporters today.

However, irrespective of party members’ right to articulate their views on the issue, the party has “clearly drawn the line” on the matter of breaking the whip when it comes to legislative proposals and public policy, she added.

“That is the point where elected representatives of Sinn Féin have to separate our private conscious views we have held with our public function and public role, that is the distinction,” she explained.

McDonald said party members that breach the party line will face consequences. This is something all members are aware of – including Nolan and Toíbín she said.

“Sinn Féin policy is crystal clear. There isn’t an a la carte position. We do have people in the party that have a different view, and they articulate that different view. What will not happen on my watch is any ambiguity in terms of the absolute requirement to vote in the Dáil or Seanad chamber in accordance with Sinn Féin policy.”

She added that Toíbín is “expressing a view that is not party policy – but he is an adult, he has a view, he articulates that view, where matters are very clearly distinct is where it comes to the formation of law and public policy”.

The party leader added that if she stepped in to censor members for their views, she would be rightly criticised.

“We do live in an open society and people with a strong view have a right to express it, but the line gets drawn at the point where we make law and form public policy that is the distinction,” she warned.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
130,403  132
2
Trainee garda faces deportation after investigation exposes his sham marriage
81,880  118
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
64,293  72
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den star says Nelson Mandela discovered the secret to good meetings
407  0
2
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
390  0
3
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
374  0
The42
1
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
43,180  27
2
LIVE: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
39,243  53
3
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
29,668  23
DailyEdge
1
Avicii's family have released a statement following his death
8,168  0
2
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
7,296  3
3
Irish people on Twitter are sharing the most important things they learned from Home Ec
5,159  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after rape abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
NORTHERN IRELAND
Review to examine how serious sexual offence cases are handled in Northern Ireland
Review to examine how serious sexual offence cases are handled in Northern Ireland
Warnings from former taoisigh on Brexit border: 'The communities would come together to tear it down'
Theresa May to reverse stance on UK leaving the customs union after Brexit
GARDAí
Three people hospitalised and major traffic delays following crash involving garda car on Dublin's south quays
Three people hospitalised and major traffic delays following crash involving garda car on Dublin's south quays
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
Two men charged after €248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie