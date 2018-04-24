  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sinn Féin is an absolute disgrace' - We spoke to the republican pro-lifers at the GPO today

The event was held by a group called Cherish All the Children Equally.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 7:25 PM
34 minutes ago 4,400 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3976086
Today marked 102 years since the beginning of the Easter Rising.
Image: TheJournal.ie
Today marked 102 years since the beginning of the Easter Rising.
Today marked 102 years since the beginning of the Easter Rising.
Image: TheJournal.ie

A GROUP OF over 50 pro-life supporters who claim to be “progressive, republican and of the left” held a rally outside the GPO this afternoon in favour of the Eighth Amendment.

The group called Cherish All the Children Equally chose the location on the 102nd anniversary of the Easter Rising and argued that the ideals of the Proclamation extend to protecting the life of the unborn.

Among the speakers at the event were Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibin and a number of other pro-life campaigners and republicans.

Former Derry Sinn Féin councillor Anne Brolly called the issue “the most important human rights debate of our generation” and called on supporters of the Eighth Amendment to “get active and join the rebellion”.

Aside from the main speakers at the event, other supporters in the crowd spoke of having met like-minded pro-life people while at Right2Water protests.

“I believe in the sovereignty of Ireland, by the Dáil, by our courts and if we can’t protect our babies we can’t protect anything,” says Michael Burke from Dublin.

Burke, who is formerly of the Defence Forces, says he is a nationalist and complains about the media’s coverage of abortion.

Asked if he feels marginalised being left-leaning and being pro-life, Burke argues that left-wing parties are at least honest about their stance.

“There is no debate. It’s not just the left, it’s the Fianna Fáilers, the Fine Gaelers,” he says.

“At least People Before Profit say they’re for abortion on demand.  They say it, but the other people are using it as well. They’re the outlanders and the Fianna Fáilers and Fine Gaelers want the same thing as them. They just don’t have the guts to stay it.”

20180424_134508 Mairéad Hughes of Cherish All the Children Equally. Source: TheJournal.ie

Burke is with two others, Linda Fahy and Proinsias Ó Chonaráin, and he says they’ve been canvassing for a No vote.

When we do canvass on the northside, most people are pro-life, the ones we get knocking on doors. We do it every second day and they’re pro-life, but you’re not hearing that. And Shinners are telling me that they’re split down the middle.

The displeasure with Sinn Féin’s stance was one that was shared by many of those at the event.

The party is campaigning for a Yes vote in the referendum and its official position has been liberalised in recent years.

Ó Chonaráin was a former member of the party and feels their position is “a disgrace”.

“Sinn Féin, allegedly a republican party, is an absolute disgrace,” he says.

They are going to murder our future generations after fighting for generations to protect the Irish people. Now they’re in a situation where they’re going to murder our future generations and have no compulsion about it.

“I’m an ex-Sinn Féin member and I’ll never ever give them the time of day again in my life. Pearse and Connolly and the men and women of 1916 died for all of us. They didn’t die for a certain section.”

20180424_134202 The images of various Easter Rising leaders were used at today's event. Source: TheJournal.ie

Asked by TheJournal.ie about the use of the Proclamation and Irish self-determination when thousands of women travel to England to avail of abortion services, Ó Chonaráin said he didn’t feel there was a contradiction.

No because if you’re going to go down that road then why don’t you legalise cannabis, ecstasy or cocaine? We’re exporting that problem as well. And if you’re talking about compassion, there’s people on drugs. Why don’t we legalise and stop them buying off drug dealers?

“Just because someone is doing something illegal, you don’t just legalise it and make it easier for them. To murder a baby, in my estimation is wrong, and you can’t legalise it,” he adds.

Related Reads

15.04.18 How do GPs treat women who've taken abortion pills in Ireland?
01.04.18 From 1983 to 2018: A history of the Eighth Amendment

Ó Chonaráin is a former Anti-Austerity Alliance local election candidate and ran on an Independent anti-water charges platform in the 2016 general election.

He says that people will not trust politicians in legislating for abortion:

Ask any person at the doors do they trust the politicians, 99.9% of people say they do not trust politicians. So why are they going to give them this power to legislate for the future of our children?

Of the three, Fahy was the most reluctant to speak publicly but agreed to do so and said that she felt “unborn babies should have a voice”.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation given to the public and we find knocking on doors that people don’t understand what it’s about. The whole idea is to confuse people and then the government is trying to corrupt people into saying Yes. And once they have a Yes they can do whatever they like,” she says.

20180424_133417 Today's campaign event on O'Connell St Source: TheJournal.ie

Fahy is also from Dublin and we asked her if the Eighth Amendment affects working class women even more because they may not have the means to travel to England for an abortion.

She says that abortion is not the answer for working class women who find themselves with a crisis pregnancy.

“They should be more support for women who find themselves pregnant,” she argues.

The support is not there, supports are not in place, they should be in place with social services. So that anybody who is pregnant can go to someone and talk it through and think about it. Because if the referendum goes through it’s going to be ‘do you want an abortion?’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
129,810  132
2
Trainee garda faces deportation after investigation exposes his sham marriage
77,256  118
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
60,765  71
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den star says Nelson Mandela discovered the secret to good meetings
381  0
2
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
314  0
3
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
299  0
The42
1
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
42,761  23
2
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
33,673  19
3
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
26,859  23
DailyEdge
1
The Rubberbandits inspired the creation of these hilarious county-specific banners for 'Together For Yes'
8,313  3
2
Our view of working pregnant women needs to change, starting with Cardi B
7,608  1
3
Avicii's family have released a statement following his death
7,542  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses that were dumped off cliff
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses that were dumped off cliff
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after rape abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
GARDAí
Three people hospitalised and major traffic delays following crash involving garda car on Dublin's south quays
Three people hospitalised and major traffic delays following crash involving garda car on Dublin's south quays
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
Two men charged after €248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie