Quiz: How much do you know about weekends?

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PHOEBE BRIDGERS’ HOTLY-anticipated new album came out on Friday and it’s called Lost Weekend.
Early album listening parties were held this week in planetariums across the world, with Armagh Planetarium hosting four, sold-out showings.
To celebrate the new release from the queen of sad music we’ve decided to test your knowledge of all things weekends.
How much do you know about them?
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