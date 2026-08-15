Phoebe Bridgers released her third album this week
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about weekends?

Phoebe Bridgers new album Lost Weekend came out on Friday.
10.01pm, 15 Aug 2026
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PHOEBE BRIDGERS’ HOTLY-anticipated new album came out on Friday and it’s called Lost Weekend.

Early album listening parties were held this week in planetariums across the world, with Armagh Planetarium hosting four, sold-out showings.

To celebrate the new release from the queen of sad music we’ve decided to test your knowledge of all things weekends.

How much do you know about them?

Lost Weekend is Phoebe Bridgers first solo album in since 2020. What was her last solo album called?
Alamy
Stranger in the Alps
The Record

Boygenius
Punisher
How many bank holiday weekends does the Republic of Ireland have in a year?
Alamy
4
6

8
10
David Zowie's song House Every Weekend has become a club staple. What year was it released?
YouTube
1995
2005

2015
2025
Which Brat Pack member played Larry Wilson in the 1989 film Weekend at Bernies?
Alamy
Andrew McCarthy
Rob Lowe

Judd Nelson
Emilio Estevez
Saturday takes its name from mythological god Saturn. Which mythology does Saturn belong to?
Alamy
Roman
Greek

Norse
Celtic
The Weeknd is one of the most successful artists of the 21st century. Where is he from?
Alamy
USA
England

Australia
Canada
Which Irish singer was a member of the band The Saturdays? (not pictured)
Alamy
Lisa Hannigan
Una Healy

Nadine Coyle
Gemma Hayes
Which American businessman is credited with popularising two-day weekends in the states in the 20th century?
Alamy
Walt Disney
John D. Rockefeller

Henry Ford
Sam Walton
Who wrote the acclaimed 2024 novel Evenings and Weekends?
Alamy
Paul Murray
Oisin McKenna

Donal Flynn
David Mitchell
In 2022, which country was the first in Europe to legislate for a four day work week (or a permanant three day weekend)?
Alamy
Belgium
Sweden

Norway
Germany
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Turtle-y awful
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Clever cat
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Fin-flipping-tastic
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Top dog
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