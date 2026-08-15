Funeral for GAA star James McHugh and wife Noreen to take place today in Donegal

THE FUNERAL OF GAA star James McHugh and his wife Noreen will take place later today in Co Donegal.

The couple died after their car collided with a van on the N3 at Drummallaght, between Virginia and Cavan, just before 2pm on Monday.

James McHugh, who was driving the car, died at the scene.

Noreen McHugh was seriously injured and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. She died in hospital on Tuesday evening.

The man driving the van sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cavan General Hospital.

The couple are predeceased by their parents Jim and Kathleen McHugh, and Paddy and Nora O’Donnell, and Noreen’s sister Margaret.

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They are “missed dearly by their heartbroken and much adored children Emma (Diarmaid) and Eoin (Emma)”, it says on Rip.ie.

The post also says that they will be missed by James’ and Noreen’s siblings.

James McHugh played senior inter-county football for Donegal from 1990 to 1996. He played alongside his brother Martin McHugh in Donegal’s first win of the Sam Maguire in 1992.

The funeral will take place at 11am today in Saint Carthas Church, Kilcar, Co Donegal,

It will be followed by the burial in Towney Graveyard.

Shuttle buses will be in operation to the wake house from The Blue Haven Hotel and from Leitir Corn Mill.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website.