Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#DOUBLE HIT Indonesia has been hit by two strong earthquakes in one day, with the death toll at 47.
#TALIBAN The government is celebrating five years of ruling Afghanistan today, with the authorities hailing their country’s “freedom” and security, while critics decry tightening restrictions in all areas of daily life.
#JASON ARDAY The former University of Cambridge professor who was at the centre of a plagiarism row, told a friend he felt he “couldn’t go on” hours before he died on Friday.
Members of the Medieval Armoured Combat Ireland Group turned out in full armoured kit today in sweltering Tallaght Village in Dublin today to put on a display of their armour and weaponry.
The event formed part of Medieval Combat Heritage Week.
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