This year's roses with hosts Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas. Andres Poveda
Rose of Tralee

Quiz: How much do you know about The Rose of Tralee?

Ireland’s much-loved festival returns this week.
10.01pm, 16 Aug 2026
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IT IS THAT time of year again and the Rose of Tralee is back on our screens. 

The 67th year of the festival will see 32 roses battle it out for the crown.

For many, the Rose of Tralee is a classic Irish spectacle and staple of the calendar.

So we’ve put together a quiz to test your rose knowledge…

The festival began in 1959, but where was the first winning rose Alice O'Sullivan from?
Alamy
Boston
Dublin

Cork
Galway
Daithí Ó Sé has been hosting the Rose of Tralee for 15 years. But who hosted the show just before him?
Rolling News
Ray D'Arcy
Miriam O’Callaghan

Ryan Tubridy
Graham Norton
The festival was named after the 19th-century ballad ‘The Rose of Tralee'. What is the name of the woman featured in the song? (described as lovely and fair)
Alamy
Eileen
Margaret

Mary
Bridget
How many roses entered the first-ever festival in 1959?
Rolling News
5
9

14
17
The festival is one of Kerry's biggest events of the year. What is the county more commonly known as?
Alamy
The Rebel County
The Wee County

The Banner County
The Kingdom
The Rose of Tralee final was streamed in how many countries worldwide last year?
Alamy
87
91

102
64
2011 Dublin Rose Siobhéal Nic Eochaidh went viral after doing what on stage?
Alamy
Getting proposed to
Preforming a hip-hop dance routine to 'Party Rock Anthem'

Challenging Daithí to a rap battle
Sheep shearing
Married women were not allowed to enter the festival until what year?
Alamy
2021
2018

2014
2011
What rose went on to become a Member of the European Parliament?
Alamy
Clare Kambamettu
Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin

Maria Walsh
Anna Geary
What is the upper age limit to apply?
Alamy
25
28

35
30
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Top dog
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Fin-flipping tastic
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Clever cat
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Turtle-y awful
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