Quiz: How much do you know about The Rose of Tralee?

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IT IS THAT time of year again and the Rose of Tralee is back on our screens.
The 67th year of the festival will see 32 roses battle it out for the crown.
For many, the Rose of Tralee is a classic Irish spectacle and staple of the calendar.
So we’ve put together a quiz to test your rose knowledge…
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