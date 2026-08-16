Europe’s tallest statue of the Virgin Mary. Claudia Ciobanu/AP
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.01pm, 16 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR OVERALL CRASH SCENE KILDARE 5802_90753566 Scene of the crash on the M9 at Junction 3 where a car travelling the wrong way hit another car. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

screenshot-2026-08-16-at-19-20-17-c4969945-992a-4cb6-bd7e-ae8aeb1af6c3 What is believed to be Europe’s tallest statue of the Virgin Mary has been inaugurated in the small Polish village of Konotopie. The statue is 182ft and towers over the village which is home fewer than 150 people. Claudia Ciobanu / AP Claudia Ciobanu / AP / AP

#BOUNTY Iran’s military has announced that it is offering a bounty equivalent to $30,000 (€26,000) for killing or capturing US soldiers, with the reward doubled if carried out by a woman.

#HUNGARY A passenger bus travelling on a major road in Hungary crashed into a ditch and overturned, killing 12 and injuring others. It was likely that the driver fell asleep, causing the accident, police said.

#WILDFIRES Two people have died and hundreds evacuated after two fires broke out on the Greek island of Salamis near Athens.   

PARTING SHOT

picc The San Gregorio Polyptych. Alamy / PA Alamy / PA / PA

You’re looking at a work by Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina, which was stolen last night in Messina in Sicily, Italy. 

The thieves bypassed alarm and security systems and made off with three of the five surviving panels of the San Gregorio Polyptych, dated to 1473.

They also stole the double-sided panel depicting the Virgin Mary and the dead Christ in Pieta.

Lynda Albertson, an art crime analyst, said the works are instantly recognisable, impeding any effort to sell them through reputable channels.

Reporting by PA 

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