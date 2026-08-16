Stolen car rams garda vehicle and occupants flee scene in Co Dublin

A STOLEN VEHICLE rammed a garda car in Co Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of dangerous driving on the M50 at Leopardstown, Dublin 18, around 2am.

They encountered the stolen car at Glencairn Drive, The Gallops and signalled for the vehicle to stop.

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It failed to do so and rammed the garda patrol vehicle.

The occupants of the stolen car then fled the scene on foot.

The male driver of the patrol car was uninjured.

Investigations are ongoing.