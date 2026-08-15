Man in his 50s in critical condition after two crashes involving three vehicles in Co Meath

A MAN IN his 50s has been left in a critical condition in hospital following two consecutive collisions involving three cars in Co Meath.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collisions, which took place on the R132 at Smithstown, Julianstown, Co Meath in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The first collision occurred at approximately 2.06am, when two vehicles were travelling southbound towards Dublin and one collided with the rear of the other.

The driver of the first vehicle, a man aged in his 50s, was uninjured, a garda spokesperson said.

Both vehicles were then pulled in to the side of the road.

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Approximately 10 minutes later, a third vehicle collided with the rear of the second vehicle, the driver of which was standing at the rear of his vehicle at the time.

The man, aged in his 50s, “sustained serious injuries and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he remains in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

The driver of the third vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, was uninjured.

The scene has been preserved for examination by forensic investigators and diversions are in place in the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R132 in the Smithstown, Julianstown area between 1.20am and 2.20am this morning, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.