'It turned out to be a bit more than we thought' - Belgian students stumble upon gold stash worth €9m

BELGIAN STUDENTS HAVE struck gold after unearthing a stash of the precious metal while conducting an excavation near Brussels.

“We suddenly saw something lying there,” 18-year-old Kobe told Belgian TV station VTM. “At first I thought it was €1 coins. So we started digging them up. Then we saw a gold bar. It turned out to be a bit more than we thought.”

The hoard, which comprises gold coins, nuggets and numbered bullion bars, is worth an estimated €9 million.

Denmark police social media. Denmark police social media.

The students were working on the site of a former brewery on Van Langenhovestraat, about 19 miles (30km) north-west of Brussels, when they came across the stash on Tuesday.

Construction company De Brand was carrying out excavation and demolition work for a sewage system.

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The gold was stashed in a bag in a bricked-in cellar wall beneath the villa originally built for the brewery’s owner.

Denmark police social media Denmark police social media

Kobe told VTM that he suspected that the treasure was deliberately hidden there.

“Apparently there used to be a cellar, which they filled in later. And the gold was really bricked in there, not in a safe or anything, so I think it really was hidden.”

He also said that the discovery came as a “shock”.

“That is something you don’t expect when you’re just working on Tuesday morning. It’s a shock, but you also know that you have to hand it over, such a big find.”

They called the police and notified the building owner, and the police subsequently took the stash. But following the remarkable find, Kobe says he is hoping for a handsome reward.