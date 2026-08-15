GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

The Morning Lead

1. Gardaí across Dublin and surrounding counties are dealing with nightly car theft incidents as groups of teenage boys steal cars to record TikTok videos.



Earthquake

2. A powerful earthquake has struck Indonesia, killing at least 20 people and sending thousands fleeing.

Funeral

3. The funeral of GAA star James McHugh and his wife Noreen will take place later today in Co Donegal.

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Bonnie Tyler

4. Fans of Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler are expected to line the streets of Mumbles today as her coffin is transported back to her former home ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Breast clinics

5. Over 20% of women referred for urgent appointments in breast clinics so far this year are waiting longer than they should to be seen.

Homeless in the heat

6. The Journal visited the Lighthouse homeless café to see how the intense summer heat is impacting service users.

US sailors

7. Donald Trump has dismissed concerns over living conditions and the mental health of service members on a US aircraft carrier deployed against Iran, while confirming the ship would soon rotate out.

Critical condition

8. A man in his 50s was left in a critical condition after two collisions involving three vehicles in Co Meath.

RIP

9. Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who resigned last week following accusations of plagiarism, has died.