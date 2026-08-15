More than 3,000 women waiting more than 10 days for urgent breast cancer appointments this year

OVER 20% OF women referred for urgent appointments in breast clinics so far this year are waiting longer than they should to be seen.

To June 2026, 15,629 women have been newly referred to symptomatic breast disease clinics and triaged as needing urgent appointments.

Under the government’s national cancer strategy for 2017-26, more than 95% of patients attending symptomatic breast disease clinics should be seen within 10 working days, with the national standard stating that all women should be seen within at least two weeks.

However, newly released figures show that 936 women were waiting between 16–20 days for an appointment, while some 482 women patients were waiting longer than 21 days this year.

The data released by the HSE to Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne shows that 12,286 patients have been seen within 10 days, while 1,920 have been seen between 11–15 days.

In total 3,388 women (21%) this year have waited more than the recommended 10 days as set out in the national strategy.

The HSE confirmed that last year a total of 30,100 women were triaged as needing urgent appointments.

Nearly 6,000 women waited over 21 days to be seen last year

Figures show that in 2025, 5,755 women, who were deemed as needing an urgent appointment, were waiting more than 21 plus days to be seen.

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A total of 2,747 were waiting between 16–20 days. The majority of urgent patients last year were seen within 10 days (18,443).

Urgent patients waiting 11–15 days last year amounted to 3,150.

Byrne said: “It is critically important that the health system responds to any suspected case of cancer as quickly as possible and while we have generally a very good record, I am concerned at any delays and the potential implications.”

We have to make sure that every case that is identified as urgent is seen within two weeks.

The HSE said it is important to note that these figures related to symptomatic patients who are being assessed for suspected cancer, “but the majority of whom will not be diagnosed with cancer”.

However, the HSE went on to state that it does not know whether a person referred actually has breast cancer, as the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) does not have data on whether a woman’s first attendance at symptomatic breast disease clinics subsequently received a cancer diagnosis.

Last year, the Irish Cancer Society criticised the long delays for urgent appointments stating that early treatment dramatically reduces a person’s risk of dying from cancer.

The group also spoke out about the “shocking postcode lottery in Irish cancer care”, with where you live determining how quickly you can access lifesaving tests and treatment.

The Journal Investigates has reported that not only are people waiting for urgent appointments, but that some hospitals are failing to consistently start chemo on time, with people also waiting for diagnostic scans, surgeries and other treatments.

Earlier this year, Fianna Fáil TD Mark Daly, who is also a doctor, highlighted how women in the west and north-west of the country are contemplating paying cash for private breast cancer treatment due to the length of time they are waiting for public service therapies.