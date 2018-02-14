Man arrested after shooting incident outside NSA headquarters

POLICE SAY AUTHORITIES are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.
Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.
The FBI said it was sending people to the scene.
An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows a police and fire department response outside one of the facility’s secure vehicle entry gates.
WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle’s front window, and several air bags were deployed.
The NSA, and FBI, said the situation was under control.
“The president has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Meade,” the White House said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected.”
Despite prominent motorway signs, drivers occasionally take the wrong exit and end up at the tightly secured gates.
Most motorists then carefully follow the orders of heavily armed federal officers and turn around without getting into more trouble.
But in early 2015, two people were shot at by NSA police when they disobeyed orders outside the heavily secured campus.
One driver died at the scene after NSA police opened fire on a stolen sports utility vehicle. Authorities later said they had stolen a car from a man who picked them up for a party at a motel.
More as we get it…
