Man arrested after shooting incident outside NSA headquarters

This screengrab shows the car involved in the incident. Source: WUSA TV-9 via AP

POLICE SAY AUTHORITIES are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.

The FBI said it was sending people to the scene.

The #FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time. Continue monitoring @FBIBaltimore for updates. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018 Source: FBI Baltimore /Twitter

An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows a police and fire department response outside one of the facility’s secure vehicle entry gates.

WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle’s front window, and several air bags were deployed.

The NSA, and FBI, said the situation was under control.

The incident at Fort Meade has been contained. We have no further updates at this time. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018 Source: FBI Baltimore /Twitter

“The president has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Meade,” the White House said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected.”

Despite prominent motorway signs, drivers occasionally take the wrong exit and end up at the tightly secured gates.

NSA Police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA's secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat. — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) February 14, 2018 Source: NSA /CSS/Twitter

Most motorists then carefully follow the orders of heavily armed federal officers and turn around without getting into more trouble.

But in early 2015, two people were shot at by NSA police when they disobeyed orders outside the heavily secured campus.

One driver died at the scene after NSA police opened fire on a stolen sports utility vehicle. Authorities later said they had stolen a car from a man who picked them up for a party at a motel.

More as we get it…