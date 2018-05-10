Trump thanks Kim for releasing American hostages from North Korean prison

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump was on hand this morning to welcome three US citizens back to America after they spent more than a year in a North Korean prison.

The plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after 2am local time (7am here), with Trump and wife Melania there to greet the men.

The men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, were released yesterday as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Pyongyang after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid final plans for a Trump-Kim summit. The Americans had boarded Pompeo’s plane out of North Korea without assistance and then transferred in Japan to a Boeing C-40 outfitted with medical facilities for the trip back to the US.

Welcoming the three Americans, Trump said of Kim, “I really think he wants to do something.”

He added of the talks between his administration and the North Korean government:

“It’s never been taken this far.”

According to the White House the three men will be transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for evaluation and medical treatment. Their families are not on hand for the ceremony.

Shortly after they touched down on American soil in Alaska — for a refueling stop — the State Department released a statement from the freed men.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home,” they said. “We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world.”

Trump made a point of publicly thanking North Korea’s leader for the prisoners’ release — “I appreciate Kim Jong Un doing this” — and hailed it as a sign of cooling tensions and growing opportunity on the Korean peninsula. Kim decided to grant amnesty to the three Americans at the “official suggestion” of the US president, said North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA.

North Korea had accused the three Korean-Americans of anti-state activities. Their arrests were widely seen as politically motivated and had compounded the dire state of relations over the isolated nation’s nuclear weapons.