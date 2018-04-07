  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 7 April, 2018
Brothers convicted of brutally killing parents nearly 30 years ago reunited in prison

The Menendez brothers are serving life in prison for the murder of their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

By Associated Press Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 3:21 PM
35 minutes ago 8,211 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3945994
Erik (left) and Lyle Menendez
Image: California DCR via AP


Image: California DCR via AP

THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion nearly three decades ago, have been reunited in a southern California prison.

Erik Menendez, 47, has moved into the same housing unit as his 50-year-old brother, Lyle Menendez, Corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton said earlier this week.

The brothers are serving life sentences for fatally shooting their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Lyle Menendez was moved in February from Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California to San Diego’s RJ Donovan Correctional Facility, after his security classification was lowered.

But the brothers lived in separate housing units and would not have seen each other, Thornton said. The prison houses nearly 3,900 male inmates.

That changed on Wednesday, when Eric moved into the same housing unit as his brother, a unit where inmates agree to participate in educational and other rehabilitation programs without fighting or creating disruptions.

“They can and do interact with each other, all the inmates in that facility,” she said, though she didn’t know how the brothers reacted during their reunion.

The brothers had asked two decades ago, after they were sentenced, to be sent to the same prison.

Prison officials said then that they often balked at putting partners in crime together, and the Beverly Hills detective who investigated the slayings argued that the brothers might conspire to escape if they were together.

Leslie Abramson, Erik Menendez’s attorney, at the time called housing the brothers separately “exceedingly cruel and heartless”.

Lyle, who was then 21, and Erik, then 18, admitted they fatally shot-gunned their entertainment executive father and their mother, but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s long-term sexual molestation of Erik.

Prosecutors contended there was no evidence of any molestation. They said the sons were after their parents’ multimillion-dollar estate.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 1990, then-LA Police Chief Marvin D Iannone said: “I’ve been in this business 33 years and I’ve heard of few killings as savage as this one.”

Jurors rejected a death sentence in favour of life without parole.

Associated Press

