Man stabbed on O'Donovan Rossa Bridge in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was stabbed on the on O’Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay in Dublin city centre last night.

Officers said that a 29-year-old man was injured at around 11.45pm. It’s understood the man sustained a number of stab wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

A garda spokesman said: “No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing. The scene is currently preserved to facilitate a forensic examination.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01- 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”